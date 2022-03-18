Advertisement

Day One NCAA Recap

2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
-UNDATED (AP) - Top seeds Gonzaga, Baylor and Kansas advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament on the opening day, while a No. 2 seed was dispatched. Kentucky suffered an 85-79 overtime loss to St. Peter’s. Darryl Banks poured in 27 points as the Peacocks became the 10th No. 15 seed to win a first-round game since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985. St. Peter’s also handed Kentucky its first opening-round loss under coach John Calipari.

