Advertisement

Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 2,770 new cases, 50 deaths over past 2 days

As of March 18, 2022, there are officially 7,159 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data on Mondays, Wednesdays...
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,770 new cases of COVID and 50 deaths Friday.

35 deaths were identified from a vital records review.

Officials said a backlog of previously unreported tests were processed Thursday. An additional 825 COVID cases reported Friday are attributed to the older tests.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 1,385 cases per day. The average daily count not including the older cases announced is about 973, a slight uptick from Wednesday’s average of 770.

State totals now sit at 2,071,587 cases and 32,611 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

The hospitalizations have continued to drop as well. As of Friday, 553 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since early-August.

The state’s positivity rate rose significantly from Wednesday’s 2.51% to 10.16%, the highest since February 14.

As of March 18, 2022, there are officially 7,159 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesConfirmed Omicron casesCOVID-related deaths
Clinton County13,63214194
Eaton County22,11128371
Ingham County52,947101716
Jackson County34,10777520
Shiawassee County14,26713209

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Old US 27 was closed March 17, 2022 due to an officer involved shooting.
Old US 27 reopens after shootout between MSP, man wanted on felony warrant
A shooting late Thursday night near E Michigan Ave. and Magnolia St. injured four people.
Four shot near Frandor, police searching for witnesses
Oakland Hills Country Club will be rebuilt after devastating fire
New evidence: Security recording salvaged from Oakland Hills Country Club fire
Potter Park Zoo has announced the birth of a critically-endangered eastern bongo, the first...
Potter Park announces birth of critically endangered animal
Ingham County Treasurer resigns, vacancy to be filled by commission

Latest News

Sparrow ending Frandor drive-thru vaccination clinic in Lansing
The Interstim is meant to help people deal with their incontinence symptoms, and with a device...
Your Health: An electrifying treatment for incontinence
Your Health logo
Your Health: Helping families support transgender teenagers
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data on Mondays, Wednesdays...
Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 1,540 new cases, 118 deaths over past 2 days