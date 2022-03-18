Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 2,770 new cases, 50 deaths over past 2 days
As of March 18, 2022, there are officially 7,159 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,770 new cases of COVID and 50 deaths Friday.
35 deaths were identified from a vital records review.
Officials said a backlog of previously unreported tests were processed Thursday. An additional 825 COVID cases reported Friday are attributed to the older tests.
During that timeframe, the state averaged 1,385 cases per day. The average daily count not including the older cases announced is about 973, a slight uptick from Wednesday’s average of 770.
State totals now sit at 2,071,587 cases and 32,611 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.
The hospitalizations have continued to drop as well. As of Friday, 553 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since early-August.
The state’s positivity rate rose significantly from Wednesday’s 2.51% to 10.16%, the highest since February 14.
|County
|Confirmed COVID cases
|Confirmed Omicron cases
|COVID-related deaths
|Clinton County
|13,632
|14
|194
|Eaton County
|22,111
|28
|371
|Ingham County
|52,947
|101
|716
|Jackson County
|34,107
|77
|520
|Shiawassee County
|14,267
|13
|209
