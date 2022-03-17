Your Health: An electrifying treatment for incontinence

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a taboo topic that no one wants to talk about, but nearly one in six Americans suffer with urinary or bowel incontinence.

That’s more than the number of people with Alzheimer’s, diabetes or breast cancer.

Lifestyle changes and medications can relieve symptoms for some, but other patients may require advanced therapies.

An Air Force captain, a nurse, even a professor with six college degrees under her belt, 70-year-old Linda Brice has lived a unique life, but about 20 years ago, she started suffering from a not so unique problem.

“I could not feel my legs and I gushed about a quart or more of urine all over the floor and that was kind of my introduction to incontinence,” Brice said. “You don’t want to tell people ‘I go to the bathroom everywhere. I can’t control it.’”

Medications were not strong enough to treat her symptoms, so doctors suggested she have a device called InterStim implanted to control her symptoms.

“It is fundamentally a pacemaker system that helps reregulate these abnormal signaling to the bladder that’s resulting in the overactive bladder symptoms,” said Dr. Melissa Kaufman.

It works by providing electrical signals to interrupt the abnormal signaling going from the nerves to the bladder. Before, these devices had implantable batteries that would need to be replaced about every five years.

“But this new rechargeable device gives us, on average, 15 years of time before it would need a replacement,” Kaufman said.

And for patients like Brice, that has made all the difference.

“It’s given me back my freedom,” Brice said. “It’s given back my quality of life.”

The InterStim is one of the smallest versions of the device that has been created. It’s smaller than a typical USB flash drive.

