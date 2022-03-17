Whitmer, Gilchrist submit signatures to qualify for ballot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist were in Lansing to submit signatures required to be placed on the ballot for November’s election.

The two dropped them off at the Secretary of State’s Office Thursday morning.

Whitmer had announced she was running for re-election in February.

Background: Gov. Whitmer announces reelection campaign

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.