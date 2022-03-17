Advertisement

Whitmer, Gilchrist submit signatures to qualify for ballot

Whitmer formally announced she would run for re-election in late February.
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist were in Lansing to submit signatures required to be placed on the ballot for November’s election.

The two dropped them off at the Secretary of State’s Office Thursday morning.

Whitmer had announced she was running for re-election in February.

Background: Gov. Whitmer announces reelection campaign

