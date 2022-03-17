Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Be cyber-smart when shopping

“We value convenience over security.”
Watching Your Wallet: The need for strong passwords is urgent
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A recent study investigating consumer password use found 25% of online shoppers would abandon their carts of $100 if prompted to reset a password at checkout.

Nearly half of users say it’s “very likely” they would abandon a website when told a new password cannot be the same as their old password, according to the identity theft resource center.

COO of The ITRC, James Lee, says the study of more than a thousand consumers is eye opening.

“What that tells us is we value convenience over security,” Lee said. “And that’s a very dangerous proposition. But you know what? The bad guys know that, and they use that against us.”

Lee says this shows why we all have a responsibility to be a little more cyber smart about protecting ourselves. We can’t prevent data breaches as individuals, but we can take away some of the punch that the bad guys can inflict on us if we just take some basic steps.

“Like, have a unique password on every single account. It’s a pain but it’s not nearly as painful as having your identity stolen and your information compromised and misused,” Lee said.

There are password managers for your smart phone that help you keep track of them all. Or you could just simply write them down in a book you keep at home.

Think about it, if you use the same password for all accounts and a hacker gets that information, they can blow up your financial world in a matter of minutes.

