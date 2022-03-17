UCLA Extends Cronin’s Contract

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Mick Cronin has signed a six-year contract extension as UCLA basketball coach that will keep him in Westwood through the 2027-28 season. Athletic director Martin Jarmond announced the deal hours before the fourth-seeded Bruins opened play in the NCAA Tournament against 13th-seeded Akron in Portland, Oregon. Cronin has a record of 66-29 in his first three seasons at the helm. Last year, he guided the Bruins to their first Final Four appearance since 2008.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.