UCLA Extends Cronin’s Contract

By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Mick Cronin has signed a six-year contract extension as UCLA basketball coach that will keep him in Westwood through the 2027-28 season. Athletic director Martin Jarmond announced the deal hours before the fourth-seeded Bruins opened play in the NCAA Tournament against 13th-seeded Akron in Portland, Oregon. Cronin has a record of 66-29 in his first three seasons at the helm. Last year, he guided the Bruins to their first Final Four appearance since 2008.

