Staudt’s Rising Stars: Chase Courter

Everyone knows him by his signature mohawk.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Chase Courter.

Chase is 8 years old and is a wrestler who is ranked No. 1 in the country for his age and weight class. He’s excited to finally have youth wrestling back to Michigan after having to travel nationally for two years due to COVID.

