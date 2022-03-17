Staudt’s Rising Stars: Chase Courter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Chase Courter.

Chase is 8 years old and is a wrestler who is ranked No. 1 in the country for his age and weight class. He’s excited to finally have youth wrestling back to Michigan after having to travel nationally for two years due to COVID.

