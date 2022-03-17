Advertisement

Spring Training Games Have Begun

The James Madison baseball team used a six-run seventh inning to claim its sixth straight...
The James Madison baseball team used a six-run seventh inning to claim its sixth straight victory Wednesday afternoon at Richmond.(WHSV)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) - Baseball’s bitter 99-day lockout moved a little further back in the rearview mirror when spring training games began today. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Minnesota Twins in sunny Fort Myers, Florida, to ring in the start of exhibition season, and three more games were on the schedule in Arizona. Spring games were supposed to begin 20 days earlier, but a nasty fight over the sport’s economics plunged baseball into a longer, darker winter than usual. The lockout ended last Thursday, camps began Sunday, and the race toward a delayed April 7 opening day was on.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

US-23 reopens after explosion from natural gas line rupture
Gas line explosion in Livingston County under investigation
‘It’s an eye opener’ -- Gas pipeline explosion in Livingston County shuts down freeway for several hours
Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Self-Testing)
At-home COVID-19 tests recalled
According to authorities, the pony was found near the intersection of Hudson and Chase roads.
$1,500 reward offered for information in abandoned pony recovered in Hillsdale County
Michigan State Police
Man arrested in Livingston County after gun with serial number filed off found in traffic stop, police say

Latest News

Mick Cronin talks about UC's win at UConn
UCLA Extends Cronin’s Contract
The bulldogs take on Florida International. A Conference-USA opponent who can be a nice first...
Mississippi State Fires Basketball Coach
Juwan Howard
Michigan Opens With NCAA Tournament Win
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Baseball Moves Home Opening Game Time