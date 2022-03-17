Advertisement

Sparrow health care workers help Ukraine refugees

“Whenever there’s a war, it’s not about the shooting, it’s about the people, the civilians.”
Sparrow health care workers help Ukraine refugees
By Alynne Welch
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - John Orme, a registered nurse with Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, arrived at Capital Region International Airport Wednesday night.

For a week, he and another doctor from Sparrow used their skills to help those crossing from Ukraine into Poland.

Being someone who was involved in military, he has seen a number of wars over the course his career, but what he saw in Ukraine this past week sticks with him.

“I went with a group called MediCore, we’re a group that tends to go in very early, we don’t always know what we’re walking into. We flew into Poland, met up with some groups that we’re transporting humanitarian aid and first aid supplies,” said Orme. “I saw a flash in the distance and I, of course, thought it was lightning, turns out they were bombing a base. We stopped at a few places where refugees would remain overnight on route to the border, and you just see them. They look lost. It’s terrible.”

Orme has also traveled to the Philippines as a nurse. He said it’s the people you see in their greatest time of need that you don’t forget.

“I saw one kid holding a copy of ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ written in Ukrainian. They’re kids, they have kids,” Orme said. “They’re people just like us.”

Orme goes by one quote, which is why he continues to be a helping hand when people need it most.

“If even one life has breathed easier because you have existed, this is to have succeeded.”

More: Community news

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

US-23 reopens after explosion from natural gas line rupture
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Michigan State Police
Man arrested in Livingston County after gun with serial number filed off found in traffic stop, police say
Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Self-Testing)
At-home COVID-19 tests recalled
President Joe Biden outlined additional assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday.
Zelenskyy pleads for help in impassioned speech to Congress

Latest News

The Spartans are just like the other 63 teams in the bracket; their main goal is to get to New...
Michigan State Spartans arrive in Greenville for NCAA Tournament
Malik Hall arrives at Michigan State's hotel ahead of their 24th straight NCAA Tournament
Michigan State Spartans arrive in Greenville for NCAA Tournament
Jackson mayor lays out plans for ‘renaissance’ in first State of the City address
Jackson mayor lays out plans for ‘renaissance’ in first State of the City address
Jackson mayor lays out plans for ‘renaissance’ in first State of the City address
Jackson mayor lays out plans for ‘renaissance’ in first State of the City address