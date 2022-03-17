Sparrow health care workers help Ukraine refugees

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - John Orme, a registered nurse with Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, arrived at Capital Region International Airport Wednesday night.

For a week, he and another doctor from Sparrow used their skills to help those crossing from Ukraine into Poland.

Being someone who was involved in military, he has seen a number of wars over the course his career, but what he saw in Ukraine this past week sticks with him.

“I went with a group called MediCore, we’re a group that tends to go in very early, we don’t always know what we’re walking into. We flew into Poland, met up with some groups that we’re transporting humanitarian aid and first aid supplies,” said Orme. “I saw a flash in the distance and I, of course, thought it was lightning, turns out they were bombing a base. We stopped at a few places where refugees would remain overnight on route to the border, and you just see them. They look lost. It’s terrible.”

Orme has also traveled to the Philippines as a nurse. He said it’s the people you see in their greatest time of need that you don’t forget.

“I saw one kid holding a copy of ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ written in Ukrainian. They’re kids, they have kids,” Orme said. “They’re people just like us.”

Orme goes by one quote, which is why he continues to be a helping hand when people need it most.

“If even one life has breathed easier because you have existed, this is to have succeeded.”

