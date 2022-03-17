Advertisement

Sparrow ending Frandor drive-thru vaccination clinic in Lansing

By Claudia Sella
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Health System is calling it quits on its drive-thru COVID vaccine clinic -- at least for now.

The decision was made as Michigan’s COVID numbers are dropping. As of Wednesday, the state is averaging 770 daily cases, significantly lower than where we were at the beginning of the year when the state was averaging about 3,000 cases per day.

For ore than a year, thousands of people used Sparrow’s drive-thru clinic for their coronavirus vaccine. At one point, they were vaccinating 2,000 people a day.

“We’re down to about 30 patients a day at this point,” said Elizabeth Reust. “It’s not a good use of resources to have care givers out here working when we’re only serving 30 people/patients a day.”

Reust, a lab manager for the site, said the vaccine drive-thru has served its purpose, but it’s time to call it quits.

“The community and Sparrow came together to provide a service that our patients desperately needed at a time,” Reust said. “I can only hope that we’re getting close to the end. We also are poised to fire it back up again, if necessary.”

They might not need to if COVID numbers continue to head in the right direction.

“We’re between 10 and 25 COVID patients right now,” said Dr. Karen Kent VanGorder, Chief Medical, Quality Officer at Sparrow Health System. “So that’s, you know in order of magnitude, 10 less than what we were seeing.”

As of Wednesday, Michigan has 600 people hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since early-August. Kent said we should be cautiously optimistic, because we’re not out of the woods yet.

“I would caution people to think that we’re declaring victory and moving on,” Kent said.

The drive-thru site will remain open for COVID testing and blood testing.

