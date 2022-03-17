Shooting involving police closes Old US 27 between Price, Pratt roads

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Old U.S. 27 is closed between Price and Pratt roads in Clinton County due to a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Southbound Old 27 is closed to all traffic at Price Road, but northbound lanes at Price is open to traffic.

The area will be closed until further notice.

According to authorities, Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that involved police in the area. Police said the shooting happened at about 2:10 p.m.

A suspect has been taken into custody and Michigan State Police Bomb Squad is currently at the scene as a precautionary measure.

No officers were injured. The investigation is ongoing.

Further details were not revealed.

