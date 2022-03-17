Shelter in place lifted as crews repair, investigate Livingston pipeline explosion

TYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One day later, Consumer’s Energy crews are still working to make the scene of a natural gas pipeline explosion safe.

The pipeline, built under US-23 in Tyrone Township, ruptured Wednesday; sending debris across the area and shutting down the highway for several hours.

Background: Gas pipeline explosion in Livingston County shuts down freeway for several hours

When the pipe first broke area residents were asked to shelter in place due to the hazard represented by the uncontained fuel. That has since been lifted.

Officials from Consumer’s Energy say they still don’t know what caused the rupture. A spokesperson for the company told News 10 they’re unsure of how long it will take to fully repair the line.

Fenton Township Fire Chief Ryan Volz said firefighters were just training Monday on pipeline emergencies alongside Consumers Energy.

“It’s an eye opener every year to get this training,” Chief Volz said. “[The training] just keeps your edge and we were able to-- hopefully able to-- get the scene taken care of at a pretty fast rate.”

Consumers Energy said the pipeline did not disrupt any service to customers and no one was injured. They’re encouraging any customers who smell natural gas to contact them at 800-477-5050.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.