Old US 27 reopens after shootout between MSP, man wanted on felony warrant

Suspect is in custody, police say
Old US 27 closed after shootout between MSP, man wanted on felony warrant
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Old U.S. 27 has reopened between Price and Pratt roads in Clinton County following a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Southbound Old 27 was closed to all traffic at Price Road, while northbound lanes at Price remained open to traffic.

According to authorities, Michigan State Police were investigating a shooting that involved police in the area. Police said the shooting happened at about 2:10 p.m.

Police said officials with the Michigan State Police Fugitive and Emergency Support teams went to a residence in the area to attempt a felony arrest of a 34-year-old man from Saint Johns. Police said as teams made contact at the residence, the suspect fired on the troopers, who returned fire.

Police said the suspect was struck by gunfire and was taken to a nearby hospital. He is expected to survive. Police said once he is released from the hospital, he will be taken to jail and charged.

A 34-year-old woman who lived at the home was also arrested and taken into custody on an unrelated warrant.

Police said they believed the suspect may have had explosives at his home and the MSP Bomb Squad was brought in. No explosives were found.

No officers were injured. The investigation is ongoing.

Prior Coverage:

