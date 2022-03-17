Advertisement

Newly discovered saber-toothed cat found in southern California

Researchers have found fossils from a new species of prehistoric cats in southern California.
Researchers have found fossils from a new species of prehistoric cats in southern California.(San Diego Natural History Museum via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A newly discovered species of prehistoric cat was unearthed in southern California.

On Tuesday, the San Diego Natural History Museum unveiled the fossilized jaw and teeth from a species found in San Diego County.

The newly discovered species of prehistoric cats were one of the first species to exclusively...
The newly discovered species of prehistoric cats were one of the first species to exclusively eat meat.(San Diego Natural History Museum via CNN Newsource)

Scientists believe the saber-toothed animal lived over 40 million years ago and was about the size of a bobcat. It was also one of the first species to have an exclusively meat-based diet.

They say the new kind of hunter was a part of a mysterious group of animals that are now completely extinct.

Researchers believe the predator’s traits still live on in “true cats” that are hyper-carnivores, including some house cats.

Researchers have found fossils from a new species of prehistoric cats in southern California.
Researchers have found fossils from a new species of prehistoric cats in southern California.(San Diego Natural History Museum via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old US 27 was closed March 17, 2022 due to an officer involved shooting.
Old US 27 reopens after shootout between MSP, man wanted on felony warrant
A shooting late Thursday night near E Michigan Ave. and Magnolia St. injured four people.
Four shot near Frandor, police searching for witnesses
Oakland Hills Country Club will be rebuilt after devastating fire
New evidence: Security recording salvaged from Oakland Hills Country Club fire
Potter Park Zoo has announced the birth of a critically-endangered eastern bongo, the first...
Potter Park announces birth of critically endangered animal
Lansing Police are searching for Kevin Wallace, who was last seen in DeWitt Township on March...
Lansing Police looking for man last seen March 5

Latest News

Don Young, a blunt-speaking Republican and longest-serving member of Alaska’s congressional...
Rep. Don Young, longest-serving congressmember, dies at 88
March Madness becomes ‘bar madness’ in East Lansing
Smoke is seen in the sky in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday after a Russian missile strike.
Putin appears at big rally as Russian troops press attack in Ukraine
Michigan’s Celebration Cinema raising money for Ukrainian Relief Fund with ‘The Guide’ screenings
FILE - A U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft taxies behind an Osprey carrying members of the...
US Marine aircraft goes missing in Norway training exercise