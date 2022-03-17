Advertisement

New evidence: Security recording salvaged from Oakland Hills Country Club fire

The recording shows two people walking through the halls with blowtorches
Oakland Hills Country Club fire investigation update
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a devastating fire that ripped through a century-old clubhouse in February. The Oakland Hills Country Club was built in the early 1900s, being completed in 1922. The club had just undergone a $12 million renovation in 2021.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard provided an update into that investigation Thursday.

Background: Fire significantly damages historic Oakland Hills Country Club in Metro Detroit

“We hope to have our preliminary findings by April,” Sheriff Bouchard said, “Detail conclusions could take up to a year.”

Sheriff Bouchard then related that investigators were able to recover video files from servers within the club that had been covered in water. The video shows two workers walking through the clubhouse, running blow torches over the floor.

New evidence salvaged from Oakland Hills Country Club fire

When asked directly if the workers were suspected of intentionally starting the fire, Sheriff Bouchard was quick to point out that the context of the video is important.

“It doesn’t appear that way,” Sheriff Bouchard said, adding that he hadn’t ruled anything out yet. “They were installing rubberized flashing as part of their maintenance... They were using the torch to apply a dry heat.”

“They notified fire personnel on scene, after they saw them working,” Bloomfield Township Fire Chief John LeRoy said.

Oakland Hills officials said they plan to rebuild the club house that was destroyed the morning of Feb. 17. The flames spread quickly, engulfing much of the clubhouse and throwing thick columns of smoke into the sky as emergency crews fought to contain it.

Chief LeRoy said, “Anytime you’re using an open flame in your home, or in a structure, you need to be ready.”

There is no current timeline on how long it will take to rebuild, but officials said they expect it to take a could seasons.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Old US 27 was closed March 17, 2022 due to an officer involved shooting.
Old US 27 reopens after shootout between MSP, man wanted on felony warrant
A shooting late Thursday night near E Michigan Ave. and Magnolia St. injured four people.
Four shot near Frandor, police searching for witnesses
Potter Park Zoo has announced the birth of a critically-endangered eastern bongo, the first...
Potter Park announces birth of critically endangered animal
Lansing Police are searching for Kevin Wallace, who was last seen in DeWitt Township on March...
Lansing Police looking for man last seen March 5

Latest News

March Madness becomes ‘bar madness’ in East Lansing
Michigan’s Celebration Cinema raising money for Ukrainian Relief Fund with ‘The Guide’ screenings
Paolo Banchero had 18 points and 11 rebounds and No. 7 Duke held off Miami with free throws in...
Spartan fans hope to dethrone Coach K
Marcus Bingham, Jr. arrives at Michigan State's hotel ahead of their 24th straight NCAA...
Marcus Bingham Jr., reflects on his career at Michigan State
Michigan State guard Tyson Walker (2) and fans react after a play during the second half of an...
Michigan State point guard Tyson Walker will play Friday for Spartans