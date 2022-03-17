MSU Baseball Moves Home Opening Game Time

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has announced its home opening baseball game Friday against Houston Baptist has been moved to 1:05pm to avoid anticipated poor weather later in the day. The original start time was 4:05. The teams are to play single games at 1pm both Saturday and Sunday. MSU has a 7-7 season record over the first four weeks of the season. MSU is due to play its next nine games at McLane Stadium.

