MSU Baseball Moves Home Opening Game Time

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has announced its home opening baseball game Friday against Houston Baptist has been moved to 1:05pm to avoid anticipated poor weather later in the day. The original start time was 4:05. The teams are to play single games at 1pm both Saturday and Sunday. MSU has a 7-7 season record over the first four weeks of the season. MSU is due to play its next nine games at McLane Stadium.

