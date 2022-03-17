Mississippi State Fires Basketball Coach

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Ben Howland is out after seven seasons with the program. A release did not provide details about Howland’s departure, and a message left with a basketball spokesman was not immediately returned. Athletic director John Cohen thanked Howland for his devotion to the program in the release and wished him and his family “the absolute best.” A national search for Howland’s successor is underway. Howland went 18-16 this season with the Bulldogs and 134-98 overall. They are coming off Wednesday night’s 60-57 first-round NIT loss to Virginia after reaching the final last spring.

