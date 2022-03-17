Michigan State Spartans arrive in Greenville for NCAA Tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans arrived in Greenville just over 48 hours from their March Madness matchup against the Davidson Wildcats. This is the 24th straight NCAA Tournament for Tom Izzo and the Spartans.

Their flight, just like ours, was delayed.

“It was only 45 minutes late no big deal,” Izzo told News 10. “We had a good week at practice and now it’s game time, you know? We’ll do what we have to do tomorrow and get ready for Friday. I just want to get started to be honest with you.

This will be the first NCAA Tournament since the Spartans reached the 2019 Final Four.

Izzo tells News 10 he’s excited for more normalcy - and not just from a fan perspective.

“I’d like to get back to the normal Michigan State too, so that we can win a few games,” he said. ”But it’s great having everyone back in, and I’m excited, the kids are excited, everyone’s excited.”

The Spartans are just like the other 63 teams in the bracket; their main goal is to get to New Orleans for a Final Four. It would be Izzo’s ninth.

To get there, what do the Spartans have to do?

“Play better than we have been, at least over that five, six game period,” Izzo said. “If we play like we did in the big ten tournament, correct a few things...the one thing about this tournament is the first game is so important, and after that, you never know. There’s always upsets both ways, so the most important for me is Davidson, to try to get through that. That’s where the fun begins.”

The Spartans tip off Friday at 9:40 against Davidson. Follow along on our website

