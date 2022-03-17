Michigan state regulators to decide fate of Line 5 pipeline

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Chamber of Commerce is among those asking a federal judge to allow the Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac to stay open, but underground.

But there’s another group who said the oil pipeline poses a danger to the Great Lakes and they want it shut down for good.

Enbridge owns the pipeline pumping oil and gas from Canada across Michigan. That pipeline sits at the bottom of the Straights of Mackinac. The company has asked for a permit to bury it to prevent environmental catastrophes.

The Michigan Chamber of Commerce said this project would help lower the record-high gas prices.

“It’s vital for Michigan moving forward. Especially in this time of global energy insecurity. We need more options for energy resources, not less,” said Jim Holcomb, Michigan Chamber of Commerce CEO.

But opponents don’t think that will be the case.

“There will be very little impact on gas prices, both in Michigan, the Midwest generally and also, in fact, Canada,” said Sean McBrearty, opposes Line 5.

Many people hope the Michigan Public Service Commission will reject the permit application and even decommission the line.

They told the commission Thursday the pipeline won’t be needed as more electric vehicles are sold.

“To allow the faucet of the oil pipeline to continue to flow through the state of Michigan goes against the natural progression of our state’s economy,” said Noah Nichols, opposing Line 5.

But the chamber doesn’t agree.

“We’re excited about new technologies coming online but what we do know is we have to make sure we power our economy now,” said Holcomb.

The Michigan Public Service Commission will make the ultimate decision.

Members have thousands of written comments to look at before the fate of Line 5 is determined.

The commission is expected to make a decision about the Line 5 permit this fall.

Enbridge has said it will keep the pipeline open if it isn’t allowed to build a new one underground.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.