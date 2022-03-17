Michigan seeing critical shortage of auto workers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is a critical shortage of auto workers across the state.

The Michigan Manufacturers Association says the auto industry is urgently trying to fill open positions and fear the shortage could cost the economy trillions of dollars.

Part of the problem is that a lot of the open positions require a degree or advanced training, so they can’t hire just anyone.

“Those engineers, those plant managers, those workers who might need some advanced degrees, or advanced credentialing just are not being produced right now,” said David Worthams of the MMA.

To make matters worse, Worthams says more than one-third of the workforce is ready for retirement. That means fewer products are being made, such as cars and trucks.

Worthams says the inability to fill these positions will also slow the production of electric vehicles.

