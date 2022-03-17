Michigan Opens With NCAA Tournament Win

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan rallied Thursday to win its opening NCAA men’s basketball tournament game over sixth seeded Colorado State 75-63. The Wolverines trailed 31-20 in the first half and 36-29 at halftime before its 46-27 domination in the second half. Michigan improves its record to 19-14 on the season and likely will face third seed Tennessee again in Indianapolis some time on Saturday yet to be determined.

