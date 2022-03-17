Advertisement

Michigan House Democrats introduce voting bills

State Senate Republicans have introduced bills to change the voting system as well.
By Krystle Holleman and Maureen Halliday
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Remove the barriers to voting. That was the message Wednesday from members of Michigan’s House Democratic Caucus.

They held a press conference on the steps of the state capitol to introduce a round of bills that they say make it easier for people to cast their vote.

More from the Michigan Senate: Michigan Senate approves suspension of gas tax

One of the bills in the package would allow for nine days of in-person early voting. Another would prohibit the possession of a firearm within 100 feet of a polling place.

“During the Jim Crow era, that was a time of intimidation. that was a time where people who look like me were presented with barriers to voting,” said State Rep. Stephanie Young (D-Detroit). “So, showing up on election day and being met with armed gunman at minimum is intimidating.”

State Senate Republicans have introduced bills to change the voting system as well. One bill aims to stop the Secretary of State from sending out absentee ballot applications to people who don’t request them.

