Marshall Public Schools closed Thursday for threat investigation

The district said no staff will report as all buildings will be in lockdown until further notice.
School Threats
School Threats(WCJB)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT
MARSHALL, Mich. (WILX) - Early Thursday morning, Marshall Public Schools released a letter to MPS students and families, stating all buildings in Marshall and Albion will be closed for the day.

The closure comes after several students, staff, and parents were made aware of threats being made by a student on Wednesday night via social media. The threats were then reported to building and district administrators who worked with local authorities to formally investigate. By 5:00 a.m. Thursday, the investigation was still ongoing.

The district closed all buildings in Marshall and Albion on Thursday out of an abundance of caution with the safety of students and staff in mind. The district said no staff will report as all buildings will be in lockdown until further notice.

“We are thankful to the students, staff, and parents who followed the district’s plan to report the threat to administration,” the letter, which can be read below, stated. “MPS is fortunate to have a strong relationship with local authorities that allows for swift action in these situations.”

The district said it is hopeful that school can resume safely on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

