Advertisement

Manitou Pontoon Boats expanding Lansing facility, adding 200 new jobs

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Amy Lyman
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Manitou Pontoon Boats announced Thursday that it is bringing 200 new jobs to Mid-Michigan.

The boat maker has a plant in Lansing and another in Saint Johns. It plans to expand its Lansing facility by 1,500 square feet by October 2023. It will also nearly double its work force.

Manitou Pontoon Boats is looking to fill a number of manufacturing roles. Applications can be filled out online or can be dropped off in person at its Lowell Road location.

A full list can be found on its official website here.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

US-23 reopens after explosion from natural gas line rupture
Gas line explosion in Livingston County under investigation
‘It’s an eye opener’ -- Gas pipeline explosion in Livingston County shuts down freeway for several hours
Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Self-Testing)
At-home COVID-19 tests recalled
According to authorities, the pony was found near the intersection of Hudson and Chase roads.
$1,500 reward offered for information in abandoned pony recovered in Hillsdale County
Michigan State Police
Man arrested in Livingston County after gun with serial number filed off found in traffic stop, police say

Latest News

Michigan State University Federal Credit Union Chief Marketing Officer, Deidre Davis, discusses...
MSUFCU Studio 10 Home Show
Cricket's Home Furnishings Studio 10 Home Show
Cricket's Home Furnishings Studio 10 Home Show
Papilio palinurus, also known as the emerald swallowtail, emerald peacock, or green-banded...
Green butterfly emerges from chrysalis at Frederik Meijer Gardens
Elieff Brothers Studio 10 Home Show
Eileff Brothers Studio 10 Home Show