Manitou Pontoon Boats expanding Lansing facility, adding 200 new jobs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Manitou Pontoon Boats announced Thursday that it is bringing 200 new jobs to Mid-Michigan.

The boat maker has a plant in Lansing and another in Saint Johns. It plans to expand its Lansing facility by 1,500 square feet by October 2023. It will also nearly double its work force.

Manitou Pontoon Boats is looking to fill a number of manufacturing roles. Applications can be filled out online or can be dropped off in person at its Lowell Road location.

A full list can be found on its official website here.

