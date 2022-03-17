Advertisement

Learning more about Streamline Enterprises in Lansing

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Streamline Enterprises has been serving customers in and around the Lansing area for decades. They specialize in roofing but offer other services as well. Be sure to look for them this weekend at the Lansing Home and Garden Show at the MSU Pavilion.

Check out the video to learn more about a special offer they have for Studio 10 Home Show viewers!

