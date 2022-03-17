Advertisement

Lansing Police update Safety Committee on gambling crackdown

By Jace Harper
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State and local authorities are cracking down on illegal gambling. Recently, they raided two Lansing casinos claiming they had illegal gambling machines.

But are there more to come? The Lansing Safety Committee asked Lansing Police Captain Robert Backus to bring an update on the situation.

According to Backus, it’s something Lansing police have been trying to get under control for years, but were limited with how much they could do.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board partnered with Lansing police to help shutdown the two illegal operations. Captain Backus says it’s thanks to the citizens these gambling sites were able to be investigated.

“Typically we get information about the existence of gaming locations from the citizens,” Captain Backus said. “They show up in a community and they attract attention and that’s when they call us to report it.”

Interestingly enough, this exact location was busted a few years ago. But Backus says the two casinos were unrelated.

There’s still more work to be done, so the police are asking for the public’s help to combat illegal gambling.

