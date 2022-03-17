Lansing man sentenced for coercing minor for sexually explicit content

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing man has been sentenced to years in prison for manipulating a minor into sending him sexually explicit photos and videos.

Court documents identify the man as Michael Joseph McShan, 28.

Police say McShan, then 25, met the minor over an app called MeetMe. After communicating with the minor regularly for a few months, they say McShan became controlling and abusive.

During that time, the court says McShan convinced the minor to send sexually explicit content of herself through a mix of enticement and coercion, including physical threats.

Officials say the abuse continued until police were contacted by a child advocacy center in the area.

McShan was found guilty of Production of Child Pornography, Attempted Production of Child Pornography, Receipt of Child Pornography, Coercion or Enticement of a Minor and Obstruction of the Due Administration of Justice. His sentences will be served concurrently, meaning that instead of serving each sentence one after another, he will serve all of the sentences at the same time, where the longest period of time is controlling.

This means McShan has been effectively sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The Michigan Sexual Assault Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement. It can be reached at 855-864-2374.

