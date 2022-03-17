Lansing Community College offering classes for electric vehicle, charging station jobs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new program is helping students at Lansing Community College (LCC) get jobs in mid-Michigan.

It’s a partnership between the college and General Motors’ upcoming battery plant in Delta Township.

LCC is offering students classes on machine control and industrial control electronics. Those are the skills they’ll need to build electric cars and charging stations.

A professor at LCC says these programs are important to keep the auto industry rolling in mid-Michigan.

“The partnership with GM and any of our industry partners are to provide the education that they are looking for,” said lead faculty member Sherrie Vossier. “So, we maintain relevancy with the technology as we have our advisory committee including companies like gm come to us and let us know what they’re looking for.”

LCC will continue to work with companies like GM to make sure its programs meet the needs of Lansing-area manufacturing industries.

