Jackson mayor lays out plans for ‘renaissance’ in first State of the City address

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Daniel Mahoney delivered his first State of the City address Wednesday in Jackson.

Mahoney said one of his biggest goals is combatting a recent uptick in violence in the city and laid out plans during the speech. The violence was one of many things the mayor addressed.

Mahoney -- Jackson’s first Black mayor -- is hopeful for the future and is calling this era of Jackson’s history a “renaissance.”

He rallied the audience at his State of the City speech. He addressed the economy, replacing lead lines and providing affordable housing, but violence, he said, was his biggest concern.

“My heart is filled with joy but, at the same time, my heart is heavy. For the losses we’ve taken as a community -- not from COVID-19 -- but to the senseless violence that continues to plague our community,” Mahoney said.

To address the violence, Mahoney said the city is hiring a coordinator for the Group Violence Intervention Program. Which is a program that’s designed to reduce street group violence by meeting it with deterrence, not enforcement.

“We can’t just always look to law enforcement to solve this problem,” Mahoney said. “We cannot police our way out of this issue.”

Amador Ybarra agrees with Mahoney. He lives in nearby Summit Township and is concerned with the violence, but he said he trusts Mahoney’s approach of stopping it before it happens, rather than reacting afterward.

“I like the way that he wants to take action in Jackson to decide to make progress in the community,” Ybarra said.

Mahoney emphasized the need for community members to let their voices be heard and to take action when seeing opportunities to make a difference in the city.

