Ingham County Treasurer resigns, vacancy to be filled by commission

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Treasurer Eric Schertzing submitted his resignation letter last week, with an effective end date of March 31. Now, a new treasurer will be appointed to take his place until until a successor is elected later this year.

The Ingham County Treasurer’s Office oversees tax collection and dog licenses for Ingham County in addition to the Ingham County Land Bank. The Treasurer’s Office has two Office locations in Lansing and Mason.

The position’s annual salary is $106,947 for 2022.

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum announced the formation of a Statutory Commission to replace Schertzing on Thursday.

“It has been my pleasure to serve with Treasurer Schertzing for more than a decade,” Byrum stated. “Finding someone to fill his shoes will be no small task. Fortunately, there is a great talent pool in Ingham County and we have a capable group who will be involved in selecting the next Treasurer.”

The Commission, by law, will consist of Clerk Byrum, Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon, and Chief Probate Judge Shauna Dunnings. They’ll meet Tuesday April 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room at the Grady Porter Building in Lansing. During that meeting the Commissioners are expected to set forth the timetable by which the next Treasurer will be selected.

“Due to the timing of the Treasurer’s resignation, whomever we select will be appointed until a successor is elected later this year,” said Byrum. “A primary and general election will occur this August and November, respectively, to elect someone to fill the remainder of the term and will take office when the November election is certified and their oath has been taken.”

Although the Commission will be appointing a Treasurer to fill the role for now, any candidate may run in the election. Partisan candidates intending to run must file with my Office by 4:00 p.m. on April 19, 2022.

“More information about how long the Commission will be accepting applications and how to apply will be available after the meeting,” Byrum said.

