Advertisement

Green butterfly emerges from chrysalis at Frederik Meijer Gardens

Papilio palinurus, also known as the emerald swallowtail, emerald peacock, or green-banded...
Papilio palinurus, also known as the emerald swallowtail, emerald peacock, or green-banded peacock butterfly.(WILX)
By Nicolas Hankes
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - An Emerald Swallowtail butterfly emerged Wednesday at the observation station at Frederik Meijer Gardens.

It’s also known by its scientific name, papilio palinursus.

A horticulturist at the center said it was the perfect surprise that came just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

“We get different species each week and I don’t always know what I’m going to get,” said Laurel Gaut. “I just ask for what’s healthy and what’s available, so the timing worked out perfectly.”

The Frederick Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is open all week. You can purchase tickets in person or online here.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

US-23 reopens after explosion from natural gas line rupture
Gas line explosion in Livingston County under investigation
‘It’s an eye opener’ -- Gas pipeline explosion in Livingston County shuts down freeway for several hours
Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Self-Testing)
At-home COVID-19 tests recalled
According to authorities, the pony was found near the intersection of Hudson and Chase roads.
$1,500 reward offered for information in abandoned pony recovered in Hillsdale County
Michigan State Police
Man arrested in Livingston County after gun with serial number filed off found in traffic stop, police say

Latest News

Michigan State University Federal Credit Union Chief Marketing Officer, Deidre Davis, discusses...
MSUFCU Studio 10 Home Show
Cricket's Home Furnishings Studio 10 Home Show
Cricket's Home Furnishings Studio 10 Home Show
Elieff Brothers Studio 10 Home Show
Eileff Brothers Studio 10 Home Show
Manitou Pontoon Boats expanding Lansing facility, adding 200 new jobs