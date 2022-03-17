Green butterfly emerges from chrysalis at Frederik Meijer Gardens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - An Emerald Swallowtail butterfly emerged Wednesday at the observation station at Frederik Meijer Gardens.

It’s also known by its scientific name, papilio palinursus.

A horticulturist at the center said it was the perfect surprise that came just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

“We get different species each week and I don’t always know what I’m going to get,” said Laurel Gaut. “I just ask for what’s healthy and what’s available, so the timing worked out perfectly.”

The Frederick Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is open all week. You can purchase tickets in person or online here.

