$1,500 reward offered for information in abandoned pony recovered in Hillsdale County

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are looking for the family of a pony that was found Feb. 24.

According to authorities, the pony was found near the intersection of Hudson and Chase roads. Since that time, it has been cared for at an equine rehabilitation facility.

In an update posted Wednesday, the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office announced that the Michigan Horse Welfare Coalition is offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for abandoning the pony.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at 517-437-7317.

