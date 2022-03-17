Advertisement

$1,500 reward offered for information in abandoned pony recovered in Hillsdale County

According to authorities, the pony was found near the intersection of Hudson and Chase roads.
According to authorities, the pony was found near the intersection of Hudson and Chase roads.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are looking for the family of a pony that was found Feb. 24.

Original Story: Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks family of lost pony

According to authorities, the pony was found near the intersection of Hudson and Chase roads. Since that time, it has been cared for at an equine rehabilitation facility.

In an update posted Wednesday, the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office announced that the Michigan Horse Welfare Coalition is offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for abandoning the pony.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at 517-437-7317.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

US-23 reopens after explosion from natural gas line rupture
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Michigan State Police
Man arrested in Livingston County after gun with serial number filed off found in traffic stop, police say
Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Self-Testing)
At-home COVID-19 tests recalled
President Joe Biden outlined additional assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday.
Zelenskyy pleads for help in impassioned speech to Congress

Latest News

The Spartans are just like the other 63 teams in the bracket; their main goal is to get to New...
Michigan State Spartans arrive in Greenville for NCAA Tournament
Malik Hall arrives at Michigan State's hotel ahead of their 24th straight NCAA Tournament
Michigan State Spartans arrive in Greenville for NCAA Tournament
Jackson mayor lays out plans for ‘renaissance’ in first State of the City address
Jackson mayor lays out plans for ‘renaissance’ in first State of the City address
Jackson mayor lays out plans for ‘renaissance’ in first State of the City address
Jackson mayor lays out plans for ‘renaissance’ in first State of the City address
More than 2.8 million refugees fleeing Russia's war in Ukraine have entered neighboring...
Sparrow health care workers help Ukraine refugees