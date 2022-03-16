Your Health: Helping families support transgender teenagers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number is sobering. 52% of transgender children in the United States have considered suicide.

Stanford Children’s Health conducted a study to understand how families can better support their children during this journey.

Things haven’t always been easy between Jessie and her 17-year-old, Rose. When she was 15, Rose revealed to her parents she was transgender.

“I think it was, probably, one of the things I was most scared of,” Rose recalled.

She was the ideal child, top grades in school and a promising future in science.

“I know she’s suffering but I just don’t know how I can help her,” Jessie said.

To better understand Rose’s journey, the family met with doctors at the Stanford Children’s Health Pediatric and Adolescent Gender Clinic. There, they found guidance from a new study that revealed how parents can best support their child.

“We had the parents come in and be interviewed and ask about what are pivotal moments about their child disclosing. And then we asked the child, well what was your perception of that?” said Dr. Tandy Aye. “For the patient, the most important thing that we found was they just wanted to be respected for their name and their pronouns.”

The findings also revealed that the teenagers believe their parents are doing a better job than they give themselves credit for. Trans youth primarily want someone to list and not necessarily medical intervention yet.

Specialists said it’s OK to admit to a transgender child that you don’t have all the answers. The important thing is to listen and to keep the dialogue open.

