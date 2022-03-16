Advertisement

Wyoming app lets residents claim roadkill

In Wyoming, it's legal to take home roadkill and there's an app for that.
In Wyoming, it's legal to take home roadkill and there's an app for that.(Wyoming Game & Fish Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Collecting roadkill? In Wyoming, there’s an app for that.

Last year, the state passed a law allowing residents to pick up dead animals from the roadways.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation’s 511 app now helps confirm the animal was not killed illegally by entering the species and location where it was found.

There are some restrictions to collecting roadkill.

Certain interstates are not safe to stop and collect roadkill, no one can collect roadkill at night, and you can’t take home grizzly bears, mountain goats, bighorn sheep or some birds.

You also have to take the entire carcass with you, not just the head of a deer or the prime cuts of meat.

Anyone wanting to collect roadkill must also gain permission from the Wyoming Game & Fish Department, which can be done through the app.

The app is available on Android and Apple devices.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old US 27 was closed March 17, 2022 due to an officer involved shooting.
Old US 27 reopens after shootout between MSP, man wanted on felony warrant
Oakland Hills Country Club will be rebuilt after devastating fire
New evidence: Security recording salvaged from Oakland Hills Country Club fire
According to authorities, the pony was found near the intersection of Hudson and Chase roads.
$1,500 reward offered for information in abandoned pony recovered in Hillsdale County
Potter Park Zoo has announced the birth of a critically-endangered eastern bongo, the first...
Potter Park announces birth of critically endangered animal
Ingham County Treasurer resigns, vacancy to be filled by commission

Latest News

Smoke from missile strikes seen in Lviv, Ukraine
FILE - Arnold Schwarzenegger, founder of the "Austrian World Summit", talks about his dreams...
Arnold Schwarzenegger tells Putin in video: Stop this war
A shooting late Thursday night near E Michigan Ave. and Magnolia St. injured four people.
Four injured following shooting near Frandor
Smoke is seen in the sky in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday after a Russian missile strike.
Russian missiles hit near Lviv airport as strikes continue
Potter Park announces birth of critically endangered animal
Potter Park announces birth of critically endangered animal