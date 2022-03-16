Virtual donation drive aims to help refugees in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At least 300 refugees from Afghanistan will be resettling in Mid-Michigan in 2022.

Many of them have very little possessions of their own and some only have a single change of clothing.

To help, the Refugee Development Center in Lansing is working with the nonprofit Roonga to host a donation drive. The drive helps to make special care packages for each refugee and provide them essential items.

Executive director Erika Brown-Binion said it’s a way to make the refugees feel a little bit more welcome during a difficult transition.

“Some of it is things that we take for granted. We’ve gotten someone a razor, strollers and car seats are big ones, sewing machines have been huge,” Brown-Binion said. “So things that make people feel comfortable in their home that are something they had before they were evacuated and had to flee and bring them a little bit of comfort and help them feel safe and welcome.”

To make a donation or to find more information on the donation drive, visit its official webpage here.

