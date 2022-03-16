USGA Calls News Confeence For Next Week in Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The United States Golf Association is holding an 11am news conference next Tuesday a the Detroit Athletic Club. The subject is a future championship coming to nearby Oakland Hills Country Club, most likely the awarding of either the 2028 or the 2029 men’s. U. S. Open. Oakland Hills has hosted nine major championships in past years and is about to rebuild its clubhouse which was leveled last month in a massive fire.

