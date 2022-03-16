Advertisement

USGA Calls News Confeence For Next Week in Detroit

Championship Golf Club in Bloomfield, MI
Championship Golf Club in Bloomfield, MI(Laurence Lambrecht | © LC Lambrecht 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The United States Golf Association is holding an 11am news conference next Tuesday a the Detroit Athletic Club. The subject is a future championship coming to nearby Oakland Hills Country Club, most likely the awarding of either the 2028 or the 2029 men’s. U. S. Open. Oakland Hills has hosted nine major championships in past years and is about to rebuild its clubhouse which was leveled last month in a massive fire.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Old US 27 was closed March 17, 2022 due to an officer involved shooting.
Old US 27 reopens after shootout between MSP, man wanted on felony warrant
Oakland Hills Country Club will be rebuilt after devastating fire
New evidence: Security recording salvaged from Oakland Hills Country Club fire
According to authorities, the pony was found near the intersection of Hudson and Chase roads.
$1,500 reward offered for information in abandoned pony recovered in Hillsdale County
Potter Park Zoo has announced the birth of a critically-endangered eastern bongo, the first...
Potter Park announces birth of critically endangered animal
Ingham County Treasurer resigns, vacancy to be filled by commission

Latest News

Davidson Guard Foster Loyer addresses the media ahead of their matchup against Michigan State.
Respect remains between Foster Loyer, Spartans
Patrons celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Greenville, S.C.
Go Green (Go White) in Greenville: St. Patrick’s Day perfect timing for Spartans, fans
The James Madison baseball team used a six-run seventh inning to claim its sixth straight...
Spring Training Games Have Begun
Mick Cronin talks about UC's win at UConn
UCLA Extends Cronin’s Contract
The bulldogs take on Florida International. A Conference-USA opponent who can be a nice first...
Mississippi State Fires Basketball Coach