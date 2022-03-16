Advertisement

Thousands of toddler walkers recalled due to choking hazard

B. toys Walk ‘n’ Learn wooden activity toddler walkers were recalled due to a choking hazard.
B. toys Walk 'n' Learn wooden activity toddler walkers were recalled due to a choking hazard.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT
(Gray News) - A recall has been issued for more than 17,000 wooden activity walkers for toddlers that were sold in the U.S. and Canada.

Wheels and wheel attachment hardware can detach in small pieces from B. toys Walk ‘n’ Learn wooden activity toddler walkers and pose a choking hazard to young children, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The agency describes the product as a wooden activity walker with yellow sides and blue wheels with multicolored activity features on the front. B. toys Walk ‘n’ Learn is printed on the packaging and label.

Battat Toys says it has received six reports of the wheels and attachment hardware detaching, including one report of a child putting a detached metal nut in their mouth.

Consumers are advised to immediately take the recalled walkers away from young children and contact Battat by calling 1-844-963-2479 for a free repair kit with replacement wheels, attachment hardware and installation instructions.

Known purchasers are being contacted directly, according to the safety commission.

The toddler walkers were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com and Amazon.com from September 2020 through November 2021.

Potter Park announces birth of critically endangered animal
