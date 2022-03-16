US-23 reopens after explosion from natural gas line rupture

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - All lanes of US-23 and Old US-23 were shut down Wednesday afternoon north of Center Road in northern Tyrone Township.

Michigan State Police (MSP) say a natural gas pipeline exploded near the road, sending debris across the highway. The damage appears to be significant, though the full extent is still being assessed.

“It appears a natural gas pipeline exploded sending debris everywhere,” MSP wrote on social media.

Those headed east early Wednesday afternoon were advised to avoid routes that rely on US-23. Since then area traffic has reopened in both directions, though crews are still working to clear Old US-23.

Officials from Consumer’s Energy confirmed for News 10 that a natural gas line had ruptured in the area.

“Consumers Energy crews are on site in Tyrone after a natural gas transmission line ruptured this morning. We are working with local public safety officials to continue ensuring the safety of the situation and shut off the flow of natural gas,” the said in a statement. “There have been no injuries, and service has not been affected thus far to any of our customers.”

The cause of the rupture is still being investigated.

Consumer’s Energy is encouraging any customers who smell natural gas to contact them at 800-477-5050.

