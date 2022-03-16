Advertisement

New Jackson mayor’s first State of the City set for Wednesday

He says this address will give us an opportunity to get to know him and his goals.
New Jackson mayor’s first State of the City set for Wednesday
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday evening, Jackson’s new mayor, Daniel Mahoney, will deliver his first State of the City address.

Mayor Mahoney spoke with News 10 on Tuesday for a preview. He says this address will give us an opportunity to get to know him and his goals.

One of those goals is kicking the project in high gear to replace Jackson’s lead water lines.

“My to-do list, is really, at the top of that is to be accessible, available, and be willing to listen,” he said. “As far as to get done, I really would like to see some additional state and federal support in figuring out what we can do to fully finance our lead service line replacement which is upwards of $90 million.”

Update: Jackson mayor lays out plans for ‘renaissance’ in first State of the City address

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

US-23 reopens after explosion from natural gas line rupture
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Michigan State Police
Man arrested in Livingston County after gun with serial number filed off found in traffic stop, police say
Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Self-Testing)
At-home COVID-19 tests recalled
President Joe Biden outlined additional assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday.
Zelenskyy pleads for help in impassioned speech to Congress

Latest News

The Spartans are just like the other 63 teams in the bracket; their main goal is to get to New...
Michigan State Spartans arrive in Greenville for NCAA Tournament
Malik Hall arrives at Michigan State's hotel ahead of their 24th straight NCAA Tournament
Michigan State Spartans arrive in Greenville for NCAA Tournament
Jackson mayor lays out plans for ‘renaissance’ in first State of the City address
Jackson mayor lays out plans for ‘renaissance’ in first State of the City address
Jackson mayor lays out plans for ‘renaissance’ in first State of the City address
Jackson mayor lays out plans for ‘renaissance’ in first State of the City address
More than 2.8 million refugees fleeing Russia's war in Ukraine have entered neighboring...
Sparrow health care workers help Ukraine refugees