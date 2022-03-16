New Jackson mayor’s first State of the City set for Wednesday

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday evening, Jackson’s new mayor, Daniel Mahoney, will deliver his first State of the City address.

Mayor Mahoney spoke with News 10 on Tuesday for a preview. He says this address will give us an opportunity to get to know him and his goals.

One of those goals is kicking the project in high gear to replace Jackson’s lead water lines.

“My to-do list, is really, at the top of that is to be accessible, available, and be willing to listen,” he said. “As far as to get done, I really would like to see some additional state and federal support in figuring out what we can do to fully finance our lead service line replacement which is upwards of $90 million.”

Update: Jackson mayor lays out plans for ‘renaissance’ in first State of the City address

