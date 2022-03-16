Nearly 400 potholes reported to City of Lansing since Jan. 1

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - City officials in Lansing are keeping a close eye on potholes.

The city released a report Wednesday to show how many potholes have been reported so far this year. From Jan. 1 to March 15, people have reported 397 potholes to the city.

During that time, city crews have used 275 tons of asphalt to patch the holes.

Lansing officials are urging residents to report potholes to the city through its Report a Pothole webpage here or through the Lansing Connect app, which is available on the Google Play and Apple IOs stores

