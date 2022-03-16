In My View: Lions have a haul coming

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions now fully know their draft picks—nine over seven rounds next month, two in the first round, three in the first 34 picks and five in the first 97.

That’s a haul and the Lions have got to get some good quick help if they want to move up in the standings this fall. Maybe they should trade down with the second pick and get more help?

They have blown many draft picks in years past. With all these picks ahead they have an opportunity to finally get some difference maker players.

Let’s hope they pick well.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.