In My View: Lions have a haul coming

By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions now fully know their draft picks—nine over seven rounds next month, two in the first round, three in the first 34 picks and five in the first 97.

That’s a haul and the Lions have got to get some good quick help if they want to move up in the standings this fall. Maybe they should trade down with the second pick and get more help?

They have blown many draft picks in years past. With all these picks ahead they have an opportunity to finally get some difference maker players.

Let’s hope they pick well.

