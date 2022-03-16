MSU Baseball Has Player of the Week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State sophomore infielder Mitch Jebb has been named the Big Ten player of the week, the conference announced Wednesday. Jebb is from Saginaw and was recognized for his performance over four games last week in Greenville, South Carolina. Hebb hit .412 in the four games on a 7 for 17 performance. Michigan State opens its home schedule with three games Friday through Sunday against Houston Baptist. MSU has a 7-7 season record.

