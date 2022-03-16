Michigan Historical Commission discuss changing language on Malcolm X homesite marker

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Historical Commission met Wednesday to discuss rebuilding the Malcolm X historical marker in Lansing.

The sign marks the site of the home in Lansing that the Civil Rights leader grew up in.

Commission members spoke about changing the language on the marker to make it more up-to-date. The sign was found destroyed in 2021, about two days after the insurrection at the United States Capitol Building that left five dead.

No call was made to the Lansing Police Department about the damage to the sign, so no suspect was found. Once the language for the marker is updated, the next step is to build a new one.

If all goes as planned, the sign could be up by Malcolm X’s birthday, May 19.

