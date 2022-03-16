Advertisement

Michigan awarded $13.6 million to modernize aging busses

(WBKO)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Taking the bus in Michigan might be a very different experience in the near future.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced they’ve received $13.6 million from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) for the purpose of modernizing their rural and small urban bus fleets and facilities. Part of that funding will be used to buy electric busses.

Related: Tow to Go program returns to keep drunk drivers off Michigan roads

The money comes from the FTA Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program, a new White House initiative that boosts bus transit funding by $10 billion over the next five years with the goal of modernizing America’s transit bus fleet.

“Michigan continues to the lead the way with clean, efficient public transportation,” State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba said. “Local public transit systems provide vital transportation to Michigan’s diverse populations, taking them to work, medical appointments, and grocery shopping.”

The money comes in the form of two separate grants.

The first grant provides $7.4 million to upgrade rural transit bus facilities for rural agencies outside of mid-Michigan. The second provides $6.2 million to 13 public transit agencies to replace aging vehicles and expand their fleets. A total of 41 replacement vehicles will go to various communities throughout Michigan.

This includes six state-of-the-art electric busses.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

US-23 reopens after explosion from natural gas line rupture
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Michigan State Police
Man arrested in Livingston County after gun with serial number filed off found in traffic stop, police say
Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Self-Testing)
At-home COVID-19 tests recalled
President Joe Biden outlined additional assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday.
Zelenskyy pleads for help in impassioned speech to Congress

Latest News

The Spartans are just like the other 63 teams in the bracket; their main goal is to get to New...
Michigan State Spartans arrive in Greenville for NCAA Tournament
Malik Hall arrives at Michigan State's hotel ahead of their 24th straight NCAA Tournament
Michigan State Spartans arrive in Greenville for NCAA Tournament
Jackson mayor lays out plans for ‘renaissance’ in first State of the City address
Jackson mayor lays out plans for ‘renaissance’ in first State of the City address
Jackson mayor lays out plans for ‘renaissance’ in first State of the City address
Jackson mayor lays out plans for ‘renaissance’ in first State of the City address
More than 2.8 million refugees fleeing Russia's war in Ukraine have entered neighboring...
Sparrow health care workers help Ukraine refugees