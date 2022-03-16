Michigan awarded $13.6 million to modernize aging busses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Taking the bus in Michigan might be a very different experience in the near future.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced they’ve received $13.6 million from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) for the purpose of modernizing their rural and small urban bus fleets and facilities. Part of that funding will be used to buy electric busses.

The money comes from the FTA Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program, a new White House initiative that boosts bus transit funding by $10 billion over the next five years with the goal of modernizing America’s transit bus fleet.

“Michigan continues to the lead the way with clean, efficient public transportation,” State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba said. “Local public transit systems provide vital transportation to Michigan’s diverse populations, taking them to work, medical appointments, and grocery shopping.”

The money comes in the form of two separate grants.

The first grant provides $7.4 million to upgrade rural transit bus facilities for rural agencies outside of mid-Michigan. The second provides $6.2 million to 13 public transit agencies to replace aging vehicles and expand their fleets. A total of 41 replacement vehicles will go to various communities throughout Michigan.

This includes six state-of-the-art electric busses.

