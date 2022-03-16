Man arrested in Livingston County after gun with serial number filed off found in traffic stop, police say

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 21-year-old man is facing multiple charges after Michigan State Police discovered money, drugs and a gun during a traffic stop Monday.

According to authorities, a trooper conducted a traffic stop on I-96 that led to an arrest for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felony firearm, altered firearm and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Police said the serial number on the handgun was filed off.

The driver, a 21-year-old from Muskegon, was arrested and lodged on numerous charges.

