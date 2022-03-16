Advertisement

Jacksonville Close to Adding Impact Free Agent

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25), center, makes yards on a drive that...
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25), center, makes yards on a drive that would end in a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.(Matt Dunhan | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A person familiar with the negotiations says the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams have agreed on a three-year, $30 million contract that includes $18 million guaranteed. Williams is one of seven free agents expected to officially agree to terms with the Jaguars when the new league year begins this afternoon. Jacksonville has committed $260 million, including more than $155 million guaranteed, to the seven newcomers. It’s a significant investment for a floundering franchise once again in rebuilding mode.

