Jacksonville Close to Adding Impact Free Agent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A person familiar with the negotiations says the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams have agreed on a three-year, $30 million contract that includes $18 million guaranteed. Williams is one of seven free agents expected to officially agree to terms with the Jaguars when the new league year begins this afternoon. Jacksonville has committed $260 million, including more than $155 million guaranteed, to the seven newcomers. It’s a significant investment for a floundering franchise once again in rebuilding mode.

