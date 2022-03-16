Jackson hosting event to honor Vietnam veterans

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - National Vietnam Veterans Day is now just a couple of weeks away. This year, Jackson’s Vietnam Veterans of America chapter is hosting its first-ever event to honor local vets.

The event will pay tribute to Jackson’s Vietnam Veterans along with their friends and families. Several community leaders are scheduled to hand out awards and there will also be exhibits to raise awareness about these veterans and what they’ve been through.

“The reason we kind of got really excited and really made it into a big event, is because our local chapter, the Vietnam Veterans 109 of Jackson, Michigan, was the National Vietnam Veteran Chapter of the year last year,” said Brenda K. Nora of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The Jackson Veterans event will take place on March 29, at one o’clock at Village Hope Church.

