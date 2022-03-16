Advertisement

‘It’s an eye opener’ -- Gas pipeline explosion in Livingston County shuts down freeway for several hours

Gas line explosion in Livingston County under investigation
By Cody Butler
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A natural gas pipeline exploded Wednesday in Livingston County, shutting down US-23 and Old US-23.

Original Story: US-23 reopens after explosion from natural gas line rupture

It happened near Center Road in Tyrone Township, northeast of Howell and about 12 miles north of M-59.

Consumers Energy said it had a crew working on the pipeline when it ruptured just before 10 a.m. A shelter-in-place order was issued to keep people away from the area while they made sure the pipeline was secured.

People said they heard the explosion a mile away.

“I was coming here to golf anyways so I got here a little earlier and saw the pipe explosion,” said Steve Curto. “It looked like a geyser spewing natural gas everywhere. It was a huge explosion and super loud. It was pretty crazy actually.”

The damage was significant as the explosion showered debris across the area.

The Fenton Township fire chief said firefighters were just training Monday on pipeline emergencies alongside Consumers Energy.

”It’s an eye opener every year to get this training and just keeps your edge and we were able to hopefully able to get the scene taken care of at a pretty fast rate,” said chief Ryan Volz.

Consumers Energy said the pipeline did not disrupt any service to customers and no one was injured.

Consumers Energy is encouraging any customers who smell natural gas to contact them at 800-477-5050.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

US-23 reopens after explosion from natural gas line rupture
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Michigan State Police
Man arrested in Livingston County after gun with serial number filed off found in traffic stop, police say
Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Self-Testing)
At-home COVID-19 tests recalled
President Joe Biden outlined additional assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday.
Zelenskyy pleads for help in impassioned speech to Congress

Latest News

The Spartans are just like the other 63 teams in the bracket; their main goal is to get to New...
Michigan State Spartans arrive in Greenville for NCAA Tournament
Malik Hall arrives at Michigan State's hotel ahead of their 24th straight NCAA Tournament
Michigan State Spartans arrive in Greenville for NCAA Tournament
Jackson mayor lays out plans for ‘renaissance’ in first State of the City address
Jackson mayor lays out plans for ‘renaissance’ in first State of the City address
Jackson mayor lays out plans for ‘renaissance’ in first State of the City address
Jackson mayor lays out plans for ‘renaissance’ in first State of the City address
More than 2.8 million refugees fleeing Russia's war in Ukraine have entered neighboring...
Sparrow health care workers help Ukraine refugees