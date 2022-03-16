‘It’s an eye opener’ -- Gas pipeline explosion in Livingston County shuts down freeway for several hours

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A natural gas pipeline exploded Wednesday in Livingston County, shutting down US-23 and Old US-23.

Original Story: US-23 reopens after explosion from natural gas line rupture

It happened near Center Road in Tyrone Township, northeast of Howell and about 12 miles north of M-59.

Consumers Energy said it had a crew working on the pipeline when it ruptured just before 10 a.m. A shelter-in-place order was issued to keep people away from the area while they made sure the pipeline was secured.

People said they heard the explosion a mile away.

“I was coming here to golf anyways so I got here a little earlier and saw the pipe explosion,” said Steve Curto. “It looked like a geyser spewing natural gas everywhere. It was a huge explosion and super loud. It was pretty crazy actually.”

The damage was significant as the explosion showered debris across the area.

The Fenton Township fire chief said firefighters were just training Monday on pipeline emergencies alongside Consumers Energy.

”It’s an eye opener every year to get this training and just keeps your edge and we were able to hopefully able to get the scene taken care of at a pretty fast rate,” said chief Ryan Volz.

Consumers Energy said the pipeline did not disrupt any service to customers and no one was injured.

Consumers Energy is encouraging any customers who smell natural gas to contact them at 800-477-5050.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.