Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 1,540 new cases, 118 deaths over past 2 days

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,540 new cases of COVID and 118 deaths Monday. It’s important to note that the deaths announced today include 107 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 770 cases per day, a significant uptick from Monday’s average.

State totals now sit at 2,068,817 cases and 32,561 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

The hospitalizations have continued to drop as well. As of Wednesday, 600 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since early-August.

The state’s positivity rate dropped from Monday’s 3.89% to 2.51%. That’s the lowest positivity rate since July 15.

As of March 16, 2022, there are officially 7,125 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesConfirmed Omicron casesCOVID-related deaths
Clinton County13,63314194
Eaton County22,08727370
Ingham County52,877100716
Jackson County34,08777520
Shiawassee County14,25613208

