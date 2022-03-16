Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 1,540 new cases, 118 deaths over past 2 days
As of March 16, 2022, there are officially 7,125 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,540 new cases of COVID and 118 deaths Monday. It’s important to note that the deaths announced today include 107 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
During that timeframe, the state averaged 770 cases per day, a significant uptick from Monday’s average.
State totals now sit at 2,068,817 cases and 32,561 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.
The hospitalizations have continued to drop as well. As of Wednesday, 600 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since early-August.
The state’s positivity rate dropped from Monday’s 3.89% to 2.51%. That’s the lowest positivity rate since July 15.
|County
|Confirmed COVID cases
|Confirmed Omicron cases
|COVID-related deaths
|Clinton County
|13,633
|14
|194
|Eaton County
|22,087
|27
|370
|Ingham County
|52,877
|100
|716
|Jackson County
|34,087
|77
|520
|Shiawassee County
|14,256
|13
|208
