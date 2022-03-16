‘Cheers and tears’ -- Sparrow caregivers honored in Congress

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The pandemic has been hard on everyone, but it could be argued that it’s been hardest on the healthcare workers. When someone is dangerously ill with COVID-19 and others are advised to keep their distance, healthcare workers treat the patient anyway.

Now, Sparrow caregivers have been recognized on the floor of the U.S. Congress for their extraordinary work.

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, who represents the Lansing area, submitted remarks into the Congressional Record to recognize the work of Sparrow caregivers. She included in those remarks the Department of Defense medical team that spent a month at Sparrow Hospital.

“I’ve heard stories of caregivers who have held the phone to the ear of a dying patient so a family could say goodbye,” Slotkin said. “And some who have worked with tireless dedication only to break down in their cars at the end of the day from what they’re living through.”

She also recognized the Department of Defense medical team that spent a month at Sparrow during the height of the pandemic.

Sparrow nurses relieved federal troops helping treat patients (WILX)

“Men and women of the military are called to serve their country, and we are so grateful to this team for the immense relief they have provided in the battle against this invisible enemy,” Slotkin said. “I will never forget the cheers and tears I saw firsthand as the team arrived, in uniform, marching down Sparrow’s hallway.”

While the fight against COVID-19 is not over, the surge of the Omicron variant appears to be subsiding for now. If you want to make life easier for healthcare workers, follow guidelines laid out by your local health department.

Sparrow’s John Foren asked the public to do their part for the healthcare workers.

Foren said, “We urge the Mid-Michigan region to continue to practice safety measures and to get the COVID vaccine if you haven’t already.”

